PS4 vs DS in Europe Sales Comparison  DS Lead Grows in August 2020

PS4 vs DS in Europe Sales Comparison

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the aligned European sales of the PlayStation 4 and the Nintendo DS.

PlayStation 4 Vs. DS Europe:

Gap change in latest month: 183,557 - DS

Gap change over last 12 months: 3,065,594 – PS4

Total Lead: 3,916,774 - DS

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 46,979,003

DS Total Sales: 50,895,777

August 2020 is the 82nd month that the PlayStation 4 has been available for in Europe. During the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the DS when compared with the PlayStation 4 during the same timeframe by 183,557 units. The PlayStation 4 has outsold the DS by 2.18 million units in the last 12 months. The Nintendo DS currently leads by 3.92 million units.

The DS launched in March 2005 in Europe, while the PlayStation 4 launched in November 2013. Therefore, the holiday periods for the two consoles do not lineup, that is why you see spikes and dips. The DS is the best-selling platform in Europe in the last two video game generations, while the PlayStation 4 comes in second place.

The 82nd month on sale for the PlayStation 4 in Europe is August 2020, while for the Nintendo DS it is December 2011. The PlayStation 4 has sold 46.98 million units, while the Nintendo DS sold 50.90 million units during the same timeframe.

The Nintendo DS ended up selling 51.84 million units lifetime in Europe. The PlayStation 4 is currently 4.86 million units behind the lifetime sales of the Nintendo DS.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

