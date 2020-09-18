Check out Xbox Series S vs Xbox One S Loading Times in New Video - News

Microsoft has released a new video comparing the loading times of The Outer Worlds on the Xbox Series S and the Xbox One S. Thanks to the use of an SSD, the Xbox Series S version of the game loads in under 12 seconds, while the Xbox One S version takes 53 seconds to load.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will launch on November 10 for $499 and $299, respectively. Pre-orders will begin on September 22.

