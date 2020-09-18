Potion Permit is an Open-Ended Sim RPG, Launches in 2021 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher PQube and developer MassHive Media announced the open-ended sim RPG, Potion Permit, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in 2021.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Potion Permit takes you on a journey to Moonbury, a remote and peaceful town that is isolated from modern advances.

The town of Moonbury has always been wary of the advances of the outside world, preferring to rely on their traditional methods of healing. Until one day, when the Mayor’s daughter falls ill and the local Witch Doctor can do nothing to help her, they are forced to look outside their small community for help.

The Medical Association decides to send their most accomplished Chemist – you – to help cure the Mayor’s daughter, but also to convince the residents of Moonbury of the wonders of modern alchemy.

Key Features:

Moonbury’s residents need healing and you’re the best Chemist around! With your trusty tools, a brewing cauldron, and a canine companion at your side, you’ll need to diagnose symptoms, gather ingredients, brew potions, and cure ailments in this open-ended sim RPG.

Receive Requests from Residents – Moonbury has around 30 unique inhabitants who will occasionally fall ill and call for your aid. Sick residents will have their schedules interrupted while they recuperate at home in bed.

– Moonbury has around 30 unique inhabitants who will occasionally fall ill and call for your aid. Sick residents will have their schedules interrupted while they recuperate at home in bed. Diagnose Symptoms to Discover New Ailments – Hmm… a low heart rate and a bloated liver. Dander Sneezer, perhaps? No, these are sure signs of Sticky Sweat. This patient has been consuming too much gelatin! Easily remedied; you’ll just need to craft some Jelly Remover.

– Hmm… a low heart rate and a bloated liver. Dander Sneezer, perhaps? No, these are sure signs of Sticky Sweat. This patient has been consuming too much gelatin! Easily remedied; you’ll just need to craft some Jelly Remover. Gather Ingredients With Your Hammer, Axe, and Sickle – Once you’ve decided on a potion, ointment, or salve, you must gather the required ingredients from the surrounding environment. Watch out for changing weather conditions! Some areas are known to experience dense fog, droughts, or even strong blizzards.

– Once you’ve decided on a potion, ointment, or salve, you must gather the required ingredients from the surrounding environment. Watch out for changing weather conditions! Some areas are known to experience dense fog, droughts, or even strong blizzards. Confront Nasty Monsters for their Materials – Sometimes you won’t be able to gather the materials you need as easily as harvesting a berry bush, and you’ll need to turn your trusty tools into weapons to collect materials from the monsters prowling the nearby wilderness. Combat is in real-time and, since you’re a Chemist, you’ll be able to brew various concoctions to buff yourself or inflict status ailments on your adversaries as well as various tools to aid you.

– Sometimes you won’t be able to gather the materials you need as easily as harvesting a berry bush, and you’ll need to turn your trusty tools into weapons to collect materials from the monsters prowling the nearby wilderness. Combat is in real-time and, since you’re a Chemist, you’ll be able to brew various concoctions to buff yourself or inflict status ailments on your adversaries as well as various tools to aid you. Brew Remedies in Your Cauldron – The ingredients you gather can be mixed in your cauldron to brew medicine, vitamins, and more. As you become more experienced, higher-level recipes will become available requiring more ingredients but bestowing stronger effects.

– The ingredients you gather can be mixed in your cauldron to brew medicine, vitamins, and more. As you become more experienced, higher-level recipes will become available requiring more ingredients but bestowing stronger effects. Build Relationships with the Townsfolk – It’ll take a little while, but your patients’ health will be much better thanks to your efforts. Your reputation with them will increase, and they’ll open up to you a little more. You may even find yourself growing particularly close to certain bachelors or bachelorettes.

– It’ll take a little while, but your patients’ health will be much better thanks to your efforts. Your reputation with them will increase, and they’ll open up to you a little more. You may even find yourself growing particularly close to certain bachelors or bachelorettes. Upgrade the Town and Surrounding Areas – Building relationships with townsfolk increases your approval rating and at certain milestones, you’ll be able to improve the area by improving public buildings and expanding the explorable areas around the town. You may even be able to design your own home.

– Building relationships with townsfolk increases your approval rating and at certain milestones, you’ll be able to improve the area by improving public buildings and expanding the explorable areas around the town. You may even be able to design your own home. Spend Time with a Faithful Compaion – You didn’t relocate to Moonbury alone! With you every step of the way is your loyal dog companion. Your pet can help you locate hidden items, fight off aggressive monsters, and point you in the direction of residents as they go about their day.

– You didn’t relocate to Moonbury alone! With you every step of the way is your loyal dog companion. Your pet can help you locate hidden items, fight off aggressive monsters, and point you in the direction of residents as they go about their day. Enjoy the Peace and Quiet of the Countryside – In the downtime between treating the community’s ailments, you’ll be able to freely explore in and around Moonbury. Get to know the inhabitants a little better, take a rest in the tavern with some dice games, or go fishing to catch something for dinner. Moonbury is a delightfully charming location where time seems a little slower and life is just a little more relaxed than the big city. While the lighting will change throughout the day, with the bright sun streaking across the meadows in the morning and street lamps illuminating the town in the early evening, there are no time limits for game objectives. Players are free to go at their own pace.

