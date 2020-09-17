Ring Fit Adventure Tops the Japanese Charts, Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition Debuts in 4th - Sales

/ 385 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Ring Fit Adventure (NS) has remained in the top spot on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 43,459 Units, according to Famitsu for the week ending September 13.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in second with sales of 31,558 units and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in third with sales of 12,280 units.

Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition (NS) debuted in fourth with sales of 11,450 units. Metal Max Xeno: Reborn (PS4) debuted in seventh with sales of 7,789 units. The Switch version debuted in eighth with sales of 7,277 units.

Eight of the top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch, while two are for the PlayStation 4.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 83,920 units sold. The PS4 sold 2,161 units, the 3DS sold 849 units and the Xbox One sold 35 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 43,459 (1,527,444) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 31,558 (5,692,156) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 12,280 (3,157,661) [NSW] Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition (Microsoft, 09/08/20) – 11,450 (New) [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 9,620 (372,040) [PS4] Marvel’s Avengers (Square Enix, 09/04/20) – 7,892 (50,871) [PS4] Metal Max Xeno: Reborn (Kadokawa Games, 09/10/20) – 7,789 (New) [NSW] Metal Max Xeno: Reborn (Kadokawa Games, 09/10/20) – 7,277 (New) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 6,761 (3,824,429) [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 6,492 (3,731,449)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles