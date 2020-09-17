Marvel's Avengers Leads Strong Week of New Games on the EMEAA Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 295 Views
Marvel's Avengers has debuted in first place on the EMEAA charts for week 356, which ended September 6, 2020.
There were three other new games in the top five. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 debuted in second, NBA 2K21 debuted in third, and Crusader Kings III debuted in fourth.
Here are the top 5 best-selling titles (combined physical and digital sales) in EMEAA:
- Marvel's Avengers - NEW
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 - NEW
- NBA 2K21 - NEW
- Crusader Kings III - NEW
- FIFA 20
