Marvel's Avengers Leads Strong Week of New Games on the EMEAA Charts - Sales

Marvel's Avengers has debuted in first place on the EMEAA charts for week 356, which ended September 6, 2020.

There were three other new games in the top five. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 debuted in second, NBA 2K21 debuted in third, and Crusader Kings III debuted in fourth.

Here are the top 5 best-selling titles (combined physical and digital sales) in EMEAA:

Marvel's Avengers - NEW Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 - NEW NBA 2K21 - NEW Crusader Kings III - NEW FIFA 20

The physical charts includes all games in Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Great Britain, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

Digital data includes games sold in Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kuwait, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine and UAE.

The GSD charts includes games from Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, EA, Focus Home Interactive, Koch Media, Microsoft, Milestone, Paradox, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Ubisoft and Warner Bros.

