Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Announced for Switch, Launches Summer 2021 - News

Capcom has announced Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch in Summer 2021.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin offers both RPG and Monster Hunter fans a unique new experience with a rich storyline featuring charming characters, challenging quests and friendly encounters with familiar monsters from the Monster Hunter series. Assuming the role of a young Monster Rider who can use a Kinship Stone to form strong bonds with monsters, players can gain experience and improve their skills to form deeper connections with these wonderful creatures. When ready, players can embark on memorable adventures filled with dramatic events and heartwarming friendships as the epic tale unfolds.

