Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny Announced for Switch and PS4 [Update]

Update:
Nippon Ichi Software has confirmed Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny will also be coming to the PlayStation 4 in Japan. It will launch for the Switch and PS4 in Japan on January 28, 2021 for 7,200 yen, and exclusively for the Switch in the west in Summer 2021.
Original article:
Nippon Ichi Software has announced Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch in Summer 2021. Visit the teaser website here.
View the announcement trailer below:
Here is an overview of the game:
The first new Disgaea game in six years is here! Meet Zed, a zombie that has risen above them all except one—a God of Destruction! Can a mere Netherworld zombie rise up and destroy a god? Features such as Super Reincarnation, 3D visuals (a first for this series), and adjustable gameplay settings make this the perfect game for both new and old Disgaea fans!
11 Comments
Hmm..did Nintendo just keep this off of PS4 in the west? Why would a game like Disgaea (a game that has always been on PS systems more than any other) be exclusive in the west? Well at least it's still coming to PS4. Just not in the west oddly.
This better come to the PS4 and PS5 as well.
I enjoyed part 5 quite a bit, but the game is MASSIVE. I don't think I got anywhere near completing it. I think this exclusive is a good sign for things to come on the Switch.
Almost certainly coming to PS4/PS5/PC as well. 3rd party exclusives are a thing of the past.
I hope you're right Cerebral... if this doesn't eventually come to PlayStation in the west I'll be a little annoyed lol. I could just buy it on Switch, but I guess we'll see what happens...
But will there be trophies? I rebought 3, 4(vita), and 5 (switch) because I wanted the handheld experience to grind those trophies. Without any incentive I'm not sure how much endless repetition I can take.
It is coming to Switch not PS4/5
Disgaea 5 despite being on the Nintendo switch still had trophies.
I know it's not coming to Playstation - so does that mean it will be devoid of Trophies/achievements/whatever you want to call them?
Any sense of collection I guess. Trophies, achievements, or even goals. luigi mansion 3 I think even had some form of goals like "all gems on this floor".
Any sense of achievement or checklist.
I would have thought they would have learned from their previous PC port releases, but I guess not. Just another wait for the bargain bin as usual.