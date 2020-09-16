PS5 is Backward Compatible With '99 Percent' of PS4 Library - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan in an interview with The Washington Post revealed PlayStation 5 is backward compatible with "99 percent" of the PlayStation 4 library.

Sony also announced PlayStation Plus Collection for the PlayStation 5, which offers 18 PS4 titles for download for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

"The PS4 community will continue to be incredibly important to us for three or four years," Ryan added. "Many will transition to PS5, we hope if we do our job well, but tens of millions will still be engaged with the PS4."

The PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12 in the US, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and in Europe and the rest of the world on November 19.

The PlayStation 5 will be priced at $499.99/¥49,980/€499.99/£449.99, while the Digital Edition will be priced at $399.99/¥39,980/€399.99/£359.99.

