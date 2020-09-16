God of War Sequel Announced for PS5 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 495 Views
Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Sony Interactive Entertainment Santa Monica Studio have announced a new God of War title for PlayStation 5. It will launch in 2021.
View the teaser trailer below:
Wish we got at least a little engine footage, but the release window is a nice surprise.
Nice. I dont think anyone was expecting this so a good surprise to end the showcase on.
Now this should solely be a Sony PS5 exclusive game! No Sony PS4 involvement please, I want PS5 having as much resources as possible! And absolute goosbumps when I heard Kratos' voice start to speak!
GoTY 2021!
@Blood_Tears Definetly a game of the year contender, friend! Santa Monica doesn't ever disappoint!
All the complaints about cross-gen launch games aside, I would expect this to be PS5 exclusive.
