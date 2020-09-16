Demons Souls Remake Gets Gameplay Trailer - News

/ 138 Views

by, posted 16 minutes ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developers Bluepoint Games and SIE Japan Studio have released a gameplay trailer for the Demon’s Souls remake. The game will be a launch title for the PlayStation 5.

View it below:

Check out the latest information on the game below:

In Demon’s Souls, we send you back to the fog-ridden kingdom of Boletaria like you’ve never seen it before. Here, death is not the end, and again the challenge seems insurmountable. But this dark world draws you in nonetheless, with its sumptuous sights and chilling sounds. Through the power of haptics, you feel every visceral blow, making even small victories all the sweeter.

It was essential to us that we recreated Demon’s Souls in such a way that longtime fans are transported back to the Boletaria they love. It’s the Boletaria that has been growing and maturing in their imaginations for over a decade. A place where every room, corner, and corridor has a story to tell. Here, the original characters, encounters and battles are brought to life in greater fidelity, making the story even richer and darker.

Even as we went back to the drawing board to build upon the original art, sound, music, and feel, our goal was always to remain true to the vision of the original classic – its story, gameplay and level design. With this in mind, we fine-tuned the title to ensure the game remains fresh and appeals to new users accustomed to modern controls and experiences.

Above all, this is to ensure the lands of Boletaria are living and breathing worlds, home to all manner of terrors, brimming with tension and challenge. In this way, we hope that Demon’s Souls is both parts new and familiar, welcoming to veterans and newcomers alike.

This time, we’re thrilled to bring you an extended look at gameplay, featuring the first challenge you’ll face on your arduous journey – the grotesque demon Vanguard.

DEMON'S SOULS is a launch title for #PlayStation5 pic.twitter.com/yxCgXrlwoE — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) September 16, 2020

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles