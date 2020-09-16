PlayStation 5 Price and Launch Date Revealed - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12 in the US, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and in the rest of the world on November 19.

The PlayStation 5 will be priced at $499.99 / ¥49,980 / €499.99 in the US, while the Digital Edition will be priced at $399.9 9/ ¥39,980 / €399.99.

Sony has said PS5 pre-orders will be available starting as early as tomorrow at select retailers.

Read all the latest information on the PlayStation 5 below:

As we have just announced in our PS5 Showcase, we’re only a couple of months away from launching the next generation of play. Starting on November 12, PS5 will be available in seven key markets: the U.S., Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea. The global rollout will continue on November 19 with launches throughout the rest of the world*, including Europe, Middle East, South America, Asia and South Africa. PS5 Digital Edition will be available for a recommended retail price (RRP) of $399.99/¥39,980/€399.99 (MSRP), and PS5 with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive will be available for an RRP of $499.99/¥49,980/€499.99 (MSRP). Pre-orders will be available starting as early as tomorrow at select retailers, so please check with your local retailer.

We’re pleased to provide choice to gamers with two PS5 console options at launch, depending on if you want a digital-only experience or prefer disc-based gaming. Whichever PS5 you choose, you’ll enjoy the same breathtaking, next-gen gaming experiences. Both PS5 models use the same custom processor with integrated CPU and GPU for high-fidelity visuals, including 4K graphics and ray-tracing support, as well as the same ultra-high-speed SSD with integrated I/O for lightning-fast loading. PS5’s 3D audio and the DualSense Wireless Controller will also provide the same heightened sense of immersion on all PS5s.

We are proud of the breadth of games being created for PS5, and it’s our goal to continue filling our portfolio with new, rich experiences from the most talented game creators in the industry. Today we shared a sneak peek at the following new games coming to PS5:

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition (Capcom)

Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)

Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach (Steel Wool Studios and ScottGames)

Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Games)

New God of War title (Santa Monica Studio)

These newly revealed titles, along with the games we’ve shown previously, represent the best lineup we’ve ever seen in PlayStation history. Games like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War, and Demon’s Souls will launch alongside the console. Our own Worldwide Studios titles will be priced from US$49.99 to US$69.99 (RRP) on PS5.

Additionally, we know that the PS4 community will transition to PS5 at different times, and we’re happy to announce PS4 versions of some of our exclusives. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sackboy A Big Adventure, and Horizon Forbidden West will also launch on PS4. While these three games were designed to take advantage of PS5 and its unique next-gen features like the ultra-high-speed SSD and DualSense controller, PS4 owners will also be able to enjoy these experiences when they launch. The PS4 digital versions of launch games include a free upgrade on both PS5 consoles, while the PS4 disc versions of these games include a free upgrade on the PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-Ray disc drive.

For PlayStation Plus members, we’ll have a special new offering on PS5 – the PlayStation Plus Collection**. PS5 owners with PS Plus will be able to download and play a curated library of PS4 games that defined the generation, like Batman Arkham Knight, Bloodborne, Fallout 4, God of War, Monster Hunter: World, Persona 5 and many more. The PS Plus Collection will be an added benefit to the existing PS4 benefits that PS Plus members receive for a single subscription price.

Also launching this November is a slate of new accessories:

DualSense™ Wireless Controller (standalone) – US$69.99/¥6,980/€69.99 (RRP)

PULSE 3D™ wireless headset – with 3D audio support and dual noise-cancelling microphones US$99.99/¥9,980/€99.99 (RRP)

HD Camera – with dual 1080p lenses for gamers to broadcast themselves along with their epic gameplay moments US$59.99/¥5,980/€59.99 (RRP)

Media Remote – to navigate movies and streaming services with ease US$29.99/¥2,980/€29.99 (RRP)

DualSense™ Charging Station – to conveniently charge two DualSense Wireless Controllers US$29.99/¥2,980/€29.99 (RRP)

This year has been unlike any other, and there have been many challenges the world has faced. Everyone at PlayStation, along with all of our partners in development, publishing, technology, and retail, have devoted a lot of effort to launch PlayStation 5 in time for the holiday season. We’re all working closely together to achieve our mission of delivering the best that gaming has to offer to our community. I truly want to thank you, the fans, for your tremendous support (and patience!), while we take this journey to PS5. We can’t wait for November to arrive – when you’ll be able to get a PS5 console in your hands to begin exploring new adventures and creating new epic memories for many years to come.

*Availability in each country subject to local import regulations. PS5 launch date for China is still under exploration and will be announced at a later date.

**Availability of PlayStation Plus Collection titles may vary by country. The Plus Collection is not available in China.

PlayStation 5 Launch Day Games from SIE Worldwide Studios

Astro’s Playroom (Japan Studio) – pre-installed on PS5

(Japan Studio) – pre-installed on PS5 Demon’s Souls (Bluepoint Games / Japan Studio) – US$69.99/¥7,900/€79.99 (RRP)

(Bluepoint Games / Japan Studio) – US$69.99/¥7,900/€79.99 (RRP) Destruction All Stars (Lucid Games / XDEV) – US$69.99/¥7,900/€79.99 (RRP)

(Lucid Games / XDEV) – US$69.99/¥7,900/€79.99 (RRP) Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games) – US$49.99/¥5,900/€59.99 (RRP)

(Insomniac Games) – US$49.99/¥5,900/€59.99 (RRP) Marvel’s Spider-Man: Mile Morales Ultimate Edition (Insomniac Games) – US$69.99/¥7,900/€79.99 (RRP)

(Insomniac Games) – US$69.99/¥7,900/€79.99 (RRP) Sackboy A Big Adventure (Sumo Digital / XDEV) – US$59.99/¥6,900/€69.99 (RRP)

