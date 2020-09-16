Final Fantasy XVI Announced for PS5 and PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 531 Views
Square Enix and Creative Business Unit III during the PlayStation 5 showcase event today announced the next all-new standalone single-player action RPG in the Final Fantasy series, Final Fantasy XVI, for the PlayStation 5 and PC. It is a PS5 console exclusive.
View the announcement trailer below:
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
5 Comments
The setting is great, the game looks good. I look forward to it in 2025.
And it looked good. Medieval FF sounds interesting as well. No date though. So probably a heavy wait.
It you look at the end of the trailer embedded here, it says 'Not available on other platforms for a limited time after release on PS5.', with no further information about platforms. Unless proved otherwise, I'd actually treat it as a timed exclusive coming to other console platforms, i.e. Xbox, as well.
I'm really not feeling this. It seems to take a lot of inspiration from WRPGs like Witcher... and since a lot of people like those games, I guess it's good for those folks. I'm just not one of them.
Mixed feelings about it, need to see it in 4k, all character models look kinda Boring and not very good ...