Final Fantasy XVI Announced for PS5 and PC

Square Enix and Creative Business Unit III during the PlayStation 5 showcase event today announced the next all-new standalone single-player action RPG in the Final Fantasy series, Final Fantasy XVI, for the PlayStation 5 and PC. It is a PS5 console exclusive.

