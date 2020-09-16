Completely Reimagined Myst Game Announced for Oculus Quest and PC - News

Cyan has announced a "completely reimagined" version of the classic game, Myst. It will first launch for the virtual reality headset Oculus Quest for $29.99 and later for PC with support for non-VR and other VR headsets via Steam and GOG.

"We’ve been waiting for the stars to align to create a virtual reality version of Myst—and I’m so excited to announce that alignment!" Cyan CEO Rand Miller said. "Myst has always been about creating a world to lose yourself in, and virtual reality takes the Myst experience to an entirely new level. It’s an almost magical experience for me, after so many years, to wander around the Ages of Myst and truly feel transported! We hope it will be for you, too."

Here is an overview of the game:

Explore the surrealistic Ages of Myst in a new dimension!

Welcome to Myst: the starkly beautiful island, eerily tinged with mystery and shrouded in intrigue. Explore the deeper connections and uncover a story of ruthless family betrayal.

Cyan, the indie studio that created the beloved classic, has reimagined Myst. Built from the ground up to play in virtual reality and flat-screen PC with new art, sound, interactions, and even optional puzzle randomization, the highly anticipated Myst virtual reality experience has finally arrived!

Journey to the Ages, unravel the puzzles, and become part of the epic story.

