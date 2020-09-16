New Game Based on Animated Series RWBY Announced by WayForward, Arc System Works, and Rooster Teeth - News

Publisher Arc System Works and developer WayForward have formed a partnership with Rooster Teeth and have announced a new game based on the animated series, RWBY. It will launch in 2021.

The game will feature an original story written by show writers Kerry Shawcross, Miles Luna, and Eddy Rivas. Users will be able to play as team RWBY: Ruby Rose, Weiss Schnee, Blake Belladonna, and Yang Xiao Lon.

"It’s a massive honor to be trusted with a beloved brand like RWBY," said WayForward CEO Voldi Way. "Collaborating with the innovators at Rooster Teeth has been a blast, and we think the characters, personality, and style of RWBY are a great match for WayForward’s design sensibilities. We hope that fans are looking forward to seeing their favorite Huntresses in action as much as we’re looking forward to bringing the game to them."

Arc System Works Chief Producer Mori Toshimichi added, "To this day and date, I still cannot forget the awe when I first saw Monty’s RWBY. At the same time, I cannot thank enough to all of Rooster Teeth for giving us the chance to have RWBY participate in Blazblue Cross Tag Battle. We are also in deep gratitude to WayForward for bringing us River City Girls. And now that we’re all in this new RWBY project, I am tremendously thrilled to the coming of this new masterpiece."

RWBY writer Kerry Shawcross said, "As huge fans of WayForward’s and Arc System Works’ past games, we could not be more excited. Bringing a new RWBY game to life in one of our favorite genres, and with two of our favorite developers, feels like a dream scenario to us."

