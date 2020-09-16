Phantasy Star Online 2 Episode 5 Launches in the West on September 30 - News

Sega announced Phantasy Star Online 2 Episode 5 will launch in the west on September 30. The game is available worldwide for the Xbox One and PC, and in Japan for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC.

View the announcement trailer of Episode 5 below:

Here is an overview of Episode 5:

Finding yourself on a fog-enshrouded, flower-dotted plain, a strong sense of displacement and confusion fills you. You had been mid-battle with the Profound Darkness, yet again, in an attempt to sever its corruptive hold on Persona. Suddenly, you feel the vibration of riders approaching, and spot a girl astride a scaled mount, fleeing other riders atop similar beasts. A confrontation seems imminent, and you briefly have time to reflect on what this new mystery will bring in the way of adventure.

Episode 5 brings quite a bit of new content and features, and though you have but a few moments before the party is upon you, you muse over the changes that are to take place on September 30.

What’s New:

Some of the new changes and features include:

Player Level cap increased to 90

New ARKS Missions

New Seasonal Events

New Alliance Quarters

Exciting new Titles to earn

New Collection Folder

New quest types

New areas to explore

New S-Grade Augments

Ability to transfer S-Grade Augments

Ability to add a L-Ring Skill to ★12 Units

