Dirt 5 Gets Xbox Series Gameplay Video - News

/ 181 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Codemasters has released a new gameplay video of Dirt 5 that showcases the game running on an Xbox Series S.

View it below:

Dirt 5 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on November 6, for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on November 10, and later in 2020 for the PlayStation 5.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles