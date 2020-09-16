Harvest Moon: One World Delayed to March - News

Publishers Natsume and Rising Star Games have delayed Harvest Moon: One World from fall 2020 to March 2, 2021 in the Americas, and March 5 in Europe. In the Americas it will launch for the Switch and PlayStation 4, while in Europe it will launch for the Switch.

"Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted everyone in our world in many ways," said Natsume president and CEO Hiro Maekawa. "Although the current events have delayed the launch of Harvest Moon: One World, we are working hard every day to create a great game that introduces players to a whole new world and promises ‘Serious Fun.'"

Here is an overview of the game:

Before the Harvest Goddess disappeared from this world, she imbued the tiny Harvest Wisps with the knowledge of various seeds, thus ensuring the various fruits and vegetables of the world would not be lost. Using the power given to these Harvest Wisps, you’ll unlock various seeds as you progress through the game! But the Harvest Wisps can be tricky to find, as they all appear at different times and places. You’ll need to use your noggin to make sure to seek as many as you can of them out!

Can you imagine a world without tomatoes, strawberries, or even cabbage? That’s the situation players will find themselves in in the latest entry in the Harvest Moon series, Harvest Moon: One World. Only an old book gives hints of what once was… Buoyed by a mysterious discovery, however, players will find themselves setting out on an adventure that spans not only their hometown but the whole world! What kind of people and places await? From the gorgeous beaches of Halo Halo to the snowy mountains of Salmiakki, there’s literally an entire world to explore!

