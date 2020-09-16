Estranged: The Departure is a First-Person Adventure Game, Launches Q4 2020 for Switch, Later for Xbox One - News

Developer Alan Edwardes announced the first-person adventure game, Estranged: The Departure, for the Nintendo Switch in Q4 2020 and for the Xbox One at a later date. The game first launched for PC via Steam on May 22.

View the Nintendo Switch reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Estranged: The Departure follows the story of a fisherman, stranded on a mysterious island during a violent storm.

Experience what the island has in store as you uncover the secretive Arque Corporation, burrowing ever deeper into their dangerous and haphazard operations.

Key Features

Experience the unique first person adventure.

Immerse yourself in the rich narrative and unique characters.

Interact with items, computers and audio logs for environmental storytelling.

Protect yourself with guns and melee weapons, with familiar shooter combat.

