PS5 Showcase for Tomorrow YouTube Page Now Live

Sony Interactive Entertainment over the weekend announced it will host a PlayStation 5 showcase on Wednesday, September 16 starting at 1 pm PDT / 4 pm EDT / 9 pm BST / 10 pm CEST.

The YouTube page for the PS5 showcase has now gone live.

"Before PlayStation 5 launches this holiday, we wanted to give you one more look at some of the great games coming to PS5 at launch (and beyond!)," reads the description to the YouTube page.

"Our next digital showcase will weigh in at around 40 minutes, and feature updates on the latest titles from Worldwide Studios and our world-class development partners."

