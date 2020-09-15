PS5 Showcase for Tomorrow YouTube Page Now Live

PS5 Showcase for Tomorrow YouTube Page Now Live - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 525 Views

Sony Interactive Entertainment over the weekend announced it will host a PlayStation 5 showcase on Wednesday, September 16 starting at 1 pm PDT / 4 pm EDT / 9 pm BST / 10 pm CEST.

The YouTube page for the PS5 showcase has now gone live.

"Before PlayStation 5 launches this holiday, we wanted to give you one more look at some of the great games coming to PS5 at launch (and beyond!)," reads the description to the YouTube page.

"Our next digital showcase will weigh in at around 40 minutes, and feature updates on the latest titles from Worldwide Studios and our world-class development partners."

9 Comments

DonFerrari
DonFerrari (2 hours ago)

So more focused on launch window, good.

  • 0
AFattyGamer
AFattyGamer (2 hours ago)

Sony bring on the fireworks! Drop bombshells! Let the world know that Sony PS5 is coming out for blood in November :D! And drop pre-order information damnit!

  • -1
method114
method114 (2 hours ago)

seriously just give me the preoder info so I can order this thing. Well at a store I want to do a midnight pickup but yea.

  • +1
dane007
dane007 (2 hours ago)

AFattyGamer
AFattyGamer (2 hours ago)

@method114 If Sony can mention pre-order towards the end or beginning that'd be good for us all, friend lol. I want to pre-order mines from Best Buy online xD

  • 0
AFattyGamer
AFattyGamer (2 hours ago)

@dane007 I'm sure Sony will give us reason to friend! The Spider Man launch game and the Demon Souls remake look good! Plus I saw Sony's 1st party studios tweeting tons of hidden surprises for us :)! This should be a good event!

  • 0
dane007
dane007 (2 hours ago)

I hope they do cause at the moment I don't see the value of getting a ps5 at launch.

  • -2
dane007
dane007 (2 hours ago)

dane007
dane007 (1 hour ago)

Demon souls is good but won't be ready for launch. Spiderman morales looks gd but is that game worth to get a launch ps5 as it wouldn't be different to the spiderman game. Fingers cross, I hope they have more first title exclusives coming at launch!

  • 0