Rivals of Aether: Definitive Edition Launches September 24 for Switch and PC

posted 7 hours ago

Developer Dan Fornace announced Rivals of Aether: Definitive Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on September 24 for $29.99.

Users who already own the original Rivals of Aether on Steam will get the Definitive Edition for free. If you own the original on the Xbox One the developer is "looking into bringing the Definitive Edition to Xbox One later in 2021."

View the release date trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The Definitive Edition of Rivals of Aether is loaded with content. New features, modes, and extras are all bundled up with our full cast of characters from the entire span of Rivals’ development. Instead of buying our original and guest character expansions separately, the game is now one complete package with everything included for $29.99.

Key Features:

What’s Included – Twelve original characters plus indie guests Shovel Knight and Ori and Sein battle it out in this pixel perfect platform fighter. Harness the power of the elements and unravel the mysterious conflicts of the planet Aether in Story Mode, band with friends to take on shadowy creatures in Abyss Mode, and bring your combat skills online to challenge players across the world.

– Twelve original characters plus indie guests Shovel Knight and Ori and Sein battle it out in this pixel perfect platform fighter. Harness the power of the elements and unravel the mysterious conflicts of the planet Aether in Story Mode, band with friends to take on shadowy creatures in Abyss Mode, and bring your combat skills online to challenge players across the world. Brand New Modes – The Definitive Edition of Rivals of Aether includes updates to fan favorite modes like Abyss, along with a new game mode – Tetherball. It’s a sports battle mode that allows players to use their character skills to compete in a best-of-three beach tetherball game!

– The Definitive Edition of Rivals of Aether includes updates to fan favorite modes like Abyss, along with a new game mode – Tetherball. It’s a sports battle mode that allows players to use their character skills to compete in a best-of-three beach tetherball game! Improved Online – The Definitive Edition also features a massive upgrade to the online functionality in Rivals of Aether. The player count is going up from 2 to 4 players max which introduces 2v2 and Free-for-All to Online Play in Rivals of Aether. We are also introducing online support for Abyss Versus, Abyss Endless and Tetherball.

– The Definitive Edition also features a massive upgrade to the online functionality in Rivals of Aether. The player count is going up from 2 to 4 players max which introduces 2v2 and Free-for-All to Online Play in Rivals of Aether. We are also introducing online support for Abyss Versus, Abyss Endless and Tetherball. Unlockable Milestones – The Definitive Edition has a great new system called the Milestone System for unlocking cosmetics. We could explain how it works but no one can explain it better than Adam Carra.

– The Definitive Edition has a great new system called the Milestone System for unlocking cosmetics. We could explain how it works but no one can explain it better than Adam Carra. Infamous Skins – Everyone who currently owns the game on Steam will be upgraded to the Definitive Edition for free when it comes out on September 24th. Everyone who has purchased a DLC character will also unlock an exclusive Infamous Skin for that character. If you are looking to grab the game on Steam and like the looks, you have until September 24th to grab your Infamous Skins. After that date, your chance will be gone. Infamous skins are not currently available for the Switch version of the game.

– Everyone who currently owns the game on Steam will be upgraded to the Definitive Edition for free when it comes out on September 24th. Everyone who has purchased a DLC character will also unlock an exclusive Infamous Skin for that character. If you are looking to grab the game on Steam and like the looks, you have until September 24th to grab your Infamous Skins. After that date, your chance will be gone. Infamous skins are not currently available for the Switch version of the game. Steam Workshop – Finally for those playing on Steam, Steam Workshop is graduating from beta branches to a part of the base game of Rivals of Aether. We are also introducing Workshop Skins in both the Basic and Advanced varieties. Basic Skins are just visual changes to characters while Advanced Skins feature gameplay changes along with visual changes. Steam Workshop support is not available for the Switch version of the game.

