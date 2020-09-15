Panzer Dragoon: Remake Launches September 25 for PC, and Later for PS4 and Xbox One - News

Publisher Forever Entertainment and developer MegaPixel Studio announced Panzer Dragoon: Remake will launch for PC via Steam and GOG on September 25.

The game first launched for the Nintendo Switch on March 26 and Google Stadia on June 1. It will launch soon for the PlayStation 4 and later for the Xbox One.

Mark this date - September 25th, Panzer Dragoon: Remake will be available on #Steam!



Add game to your wishlist to make sure you're on time ⏰🐉 pic.twitter.com/YMGLAxSYOm — Panzer Dragoon: Remake (@PanzerDragoonRE) September 14, 2020

Here is an overview of the game:

A new, remade version of the Panzer Dragoon game—true to the original, with improved graphics and controls, that suit modern gaming standards! On a far, lone planet, you encounter two dragons awaken from the ancient times. Armed with a deadly gun from the past, and the guidance of your armored blue dragon, you must fulfill your destiny and keep the Prototype Dragon from reaching the Tower or die trying.

Key Features:

Pilot through seven unbelievably realistic levels ranging from tropical blue ocean cities to intricate subterranean ruins.

Fight the Prototype Dragon who appears together with evil giant dragonflies, frightening man—sized wasps, giant sandworms, and lethal flying battleships.

Attack enemies approaching from all sides, quickly and without mercy, with improved 360-degree controls and a lock-on targeting.

