The Invincible is a First-Person Sci-Fi Thriller, Announced for Xbox Series, PS5 and PC

Developer Starward Industries has announced first-person science-fiction thriller, The Invincible, for the Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2021.

"The Invincible, which has been secretly in the making for some time, combines a fascinating setting, iconic story and an established non-linear gameplay to deliver a truly unforgettable experience," said Starward Industries CEO Marek Markuszewski. "The studio believes in the power of interactive storytelling, and wants to engage gamers of all skill levels in crafting their own paths in the peculiar world of a distant, malevolent planet."

The Invincible is a first-person science-fiction thriller set in a retro-future timeline. Waking up as a space scientist on a hostile planet, you embark on a mysterious mission to find the missing crew of your spaceship. Survival is a matter of your correct choices, taken whilst uncovering the secrets of the planet, bigger than anyone thought.

You are a scientist onboard an interstellar scientific expedition, suddenly thrown into a life-or-death rescue mission. Landing on a planet Regis III you have to find the missing crew members using some advanced space equipment, whilst relying on your brains and instincts to survive on the planet which quickly occurs to be unwelcoming. Soon you’ll discover that Regis III holds terrifying secrets which are uncovered while you’re piecing together the fate of your crew. And as you delve deeper into the mystery, you realize that perhaps you are not alone, and that some places like this planet are better left untouched. But it’s too late to turn back.

Retro-future atompunk setting reminiscent of the era of space race.

Analogue yet very advanced technology allowing for drones and autonomous robots to support or spoil your mission.

Immersive gameplay with a non-linear story shaped by your relationships, choices and persuasive skills.

Beautiful, state of the art graphics powered by Unreal Engine.

Intriguing story inspired by Stanislaw Lem’s seminal sci-fi cult classic of the same name.

