This Week's Xbox Deals With Gold - Call of Duty Franchise, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through Tuesday, September 22 at 6am ET / 3am PT.
Xbox One Deals
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|7th Sector
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Ailment
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35%
|DWG*
|Anima: Gate of Memories – The Nameless Chronicles
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG*
|Atomicrops
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG*
|Awesome Zombie Games Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Borderlands 3
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG*
|Borderlands: Game Of The Year Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|DWG*
|Burnout Paradise Remastered
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Call of Duty 2
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty 3
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty : Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare Digital Pro Edition
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty: Black Ops
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|35%
|Publisher Sale
|Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Black Ops Pass
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty: Black Ops II
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty: Black Ops II Season Pass (Xbox 360)
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Call Of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Call Of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Deluxe
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Call Of Duty: Ghosts
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Call Of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened Edition
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Launch Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|35%
|Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Battle Pass Edition
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Digital Standard Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35%
|Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty: World at War
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Call Of Duty: WWII – Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Carnival Games
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG*
|Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|Crash Bandicoot Bundle – N. Sane Trilogy + CTR Nitro-Fueled
|Xbox One Game
|45%
|Publisher Sale
|Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Spyro Game Bundle
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|45%
|Publisher Sale
|Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Desperados III
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|DWG*
|Desperados III Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|DWG*
|Destroy All Humans!
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG*
|Diablo III: Eternal Collection
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Double Cross
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG*
|DragoDino
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG*
|Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG*
|Everreach: Project Eden
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Extinction
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Extinction: Days Of Dolorum Season Pass
|Add-On
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Extinction: Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Farmer’s Dynasty
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG*
|Farmer’s Dynasty Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG*
|Forza Horizon 4 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|Forza Le Mans Sale
|Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Forza Le Mans Sale
|Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Add-Ons Bundle
|Add-On
|60%
|Forza Le Mans Sale
|Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|Forza Le Mans Sale
|Forza Motorsport 7 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|Forza Le Mans Sale
|Forza Motorsport 7 Standard Edition
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|Forza Le Mans Sale
|Forza Motorsport 7 Ultimate Edition
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|Forza Le Mans Sale
|Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Hovership Havoc
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG*
|Jump Force
|Xbox Game Pass
|67%
|Spotlight Sale
|Jump Force – Characters Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Jump Force – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Spotlight Sale
|Jump Force – Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Spotlight Sale
|Knee Deep
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Don’t Dry
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|Mecho Tales
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
|Xbox One Game
|55%
|DWG*
|Monster Energy Supercross – Season Pass
|Add-On
|70%
|DWG*
|Monster Energy Supercross – Special Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG*
|Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG*
|Need for Speed
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Need For Speed Heat
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|DWG*
|Need For Speed Heat Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|DWG*
|Need for Speed Payback
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Need For Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Need for Speed Rivals
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Neverout
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas
|Xbox One Game
|55%
|Spotlight Sale
|Overwatch Legendary Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Plague Road
|Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial
|80%
|DWG*
|Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG*
|Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|DWG*
|Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|65%
|DWG*
|Rad Rodgers
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG*
|REZ PLZ
|Xbox One Game
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|RIDE 2
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Ritual Crown of Horns
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG*
|Rogue Company: Standard Founder’s Pack
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Rogue Company: Starter Founder’s Pack
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Rogue Company: Ultimate Edition
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Roundguard
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|45%
|DWG*
|Rugby 20
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG*
|Skate 3
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Slain: Back from Hell
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Slayaway Camp: The Butcher’s Cut
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Spyro Reignited Trilogy
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Star Wars Battlefront II
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|DWG*
|Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG*
|Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG*
|Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG*
|STELLATUM
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|DWG*
|Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Tango Fiesta
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Fisherman – Fishing Planet
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG*
|The Surge
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG*
|The Surge: A Walk In The Park
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG*
|The Surge: The Good The Bad And The Augmented Expansion
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG*
|This Is the Police
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG*
|This Is The Police 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|DWG*
|Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|85%
|DWG*
|Tom Clancy The Division Let it Snow Pack
|Add-On
|60%
|DWG*
|Tom Clancy’s The Division Last Stand
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG*
|Tom Clancy’s The Division Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG*
|Tom Clancy’s The Division Streets of New York Outfit Bundle
|Add-On
|70%
|DWG*
|Tom Clancy’s The Division Survival
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG*
|Tom Clancy’s The Division Underground
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG*
|Tour de France 2020
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG*
|UnExplored – Unlocked Edition
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG*
|World War Z
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|DWG*
|World War Z – Game of the Year Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG*
|World War Z – Last Aid Pack
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|World War Z – Marseille Episode DLC
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|World War Z – Season Pass
|Add-On
|40%
|DWG*
|World War Z – The Professionals Pack
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|World War Z – War Heroes Pack
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
*These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members.
Xbox 360 Deals
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|Call of Duty 2
|Backward Compatible
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty 3
|Backward Compatible
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
|Backward Compatible
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty: Black Ops
|Backward Compatible
|35%
|Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty: Black Ops II
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty: Black Ops II Season Pass
|Add-On
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Bundle
|Games On Demand
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
|Backward Compatible
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Resurgence Pack
|Add-On
|35%
|Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Stimulus Pack
|Add-On
|35%
|Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
|Backward Compatible
|35%
|Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty: World at War
|Backward Compatible
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|Conan
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG*
|Darksiders II
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG*
|Destroy All Humans! (2005)
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG*
|Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|MotoGP 14
|Games On Demand
|90%
|DWG*
|MX vs. ATV Supercross
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG*
|MXGP – The Official Motocross Videogame
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG*
|Skate 3
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
