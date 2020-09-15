Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Mid-Season Update Out Now - News

/ 236 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Mediatonic have released the mid-season update for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. It adds new round variations, a new obstacle called Big Yeetus, and a new anti-cheating system on PC.

BIG YEETUS & ANTI-CHEATUS is now live!



Surely that's worth a retweetus? pic.twitter.com/xcBOG4b5f3 — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) September 15, 2020

Read the patch notes below:

[PC] Our new anti-cheating system for PC is now in!

[PC] Added ability to bind game actions to mouse buttons.

[PS4] Improved stability when creating parties on PlayStation 4.

Objects in certain rounds will now have dynamic variations from one playthrough to the next, including new objects entirely. We plan to expand this system in the future to more rounds.

Big Yeetus

Improved stability when progressing from one round to another, there should be less disconnections in the qualification screen and round loading now.

Fall Ball timer down to 120 seconds from 150.

Lowered Min Player Counts for some levels to increase round variety.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles