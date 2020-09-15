Paper Beast: Folded Edition Launches October 20 for PC - News

Publisher Plug In Digital and developer Pixel Reef announced non-VR version of the adventure and exploration game, Paper Beast: Folded Edition, will launch for PC via Steam on October 20.

Paper Beast first launched for the PlayStation VR on March 24, followed by PC on July 24.

An adventure and exploration game about wildlife in a dreamlike universe.

Somewhere in the abyssal depths of the internet, life has blossomed. You are the first human to set foot in this mysterious ecosystem. A strange force seems to weigh on its balance. Join forces with intriguing and endearing creatures to solve the puzzles of Paper Beast.

Return to the colorful and whimsical universe born from the imagination of Eric Chahi, creator of Another World in this edition of Paper Beast now available to all screen.

Two game modes: the adventure and the sandbox, an immersive playground.

Explore a world populated by majestic and intelligent creatures. Grab them, help them: their behavior adapts to your actions.

Control the environment. The gameplay is based on a unique physics engine. Divert rivers, melt the ice, withstand storms to solve puzzles… And fly away!

Experiment! In the sandbox, live an experience close to a god game. Terraform mountains, dig lakes, populate your ecosystem, unleash tornadoes. Have fun with the physics of the game.

An original soundtrack combining the Japanese punk rock of TsuShiMaMire and the ambient style of Roly Porter.

