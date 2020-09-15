Ginga Force Launches in the West on September 24 for PS4 and PC - News

Publisher Rising Star Games and developer Qute announced the vertical shoot ’em up Ginga Force will launch for the PlayStation 4 in the west and PC via Steam worldwide on September 24 for $19.99.

Ginga Force first launched for Xbox 360 in Japan in 2013 and for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on July 3, 2020.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The vertical shoot ’em up Ginga Force was first released in Japan during 2013, as a spiritual successor to Eschatos (2011), also developed by Qute. A spin-off, Nakusaki Chronicles (2019) will also have a western release estimated during the fall of 2020.

Ginga Force follows the story of Alex and Margaret, two exceptional pilots who must battle against various deadly bosses each with their own powerful Mechas. Ginga Force features a dramatic ten stage Story Mode with three levels of difficulty to suit all fans. Take control and pilot an aircraft while using the weapon customization system combining main-, sub- and special weapons into thousands of possible combinations. Additionally, players can also enjoy the thrill and excitement of high score chasing in Score Attack Mode with Online Leaderboards.

Key Features:

Various exciting bosses over a dramatic ten stage Story Mode.

Alternative Score Attack Mode with Online Leaderboards.

Pilot three exciting ship types, each with unique firepower.

Weapon customization system combining main-, sub- and special weapons into thousands of possible combinations.

Unique lineup of enemy characters each with powerful Mechas to battle against.

