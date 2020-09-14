Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S Websites Relaunched - News

Microsoft has relaunched the websites for its two upcoming next-generation video game consoles, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Each website provides an overview of the console, a look at upcoming games, specifications, images, the prices, Xbox All Access, and more.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will launch on November 10 for $499 and $299, respectively. Pre-orders will begin on September 22.

