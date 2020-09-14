Tony Hawks Pro Skater 1 + 2 Sales Top One Million Units, Fastest-Selling Game in Franchise History - Sales

Publisher Activision and developer Vicarious Visions Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 has sold over one million units worldwide and is the fastest-selling game in franchise history.

It’s official – Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 is the fastest game to reach 1 million units sold-through in franchise history! Congrats @TonyHawk. pic.twitter.com/iy8W4ZwlY8 — Activision Blizzard (@ATVI_AB) September 14, 2020

Here is an overview of the game:

Get stoked, because the first two games in the critically acclaimed Tony Hawk Pro Skater franchise—Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2—are returning fully remastered and in one awesome package. Developed by the masters of the remasters—Vicarious Visions—the games that defined a generation are back and will blend original levels, classic pro skaters, old-school tricks, iconic songs from the original franchise, and more that fans remember from the ‘90s and 2000’s with added features, HD graphics, new tricks, and iconic controls to provide players with a super awesome gameplay experience. The fun doesn’t stop there, With the launch of the remaster on September 4, 2020, the legacy continues with some of the most preeminent pro skaters in the world today—Nyjah Huston, Leo Baker, Leticia Bufoni, Aori Nishimura, Lizzie Armanto, Shane O’Neill, Riley Hawk and Tyshawn Jones—joining the lineup of OG pro skaters.

Key Features:

HD to the Max – Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2’s amazing HD graphics allow players to pull off reverts, wall plants, lip tricks and manuals with even longer combos in brilliantly vivid detail.

– Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2’s amazing HD graphics allow players to pull off reverts, wall plants, lip tricks and manuals with even longer combos in brilliantly vivid detail. Faithful Remaster – Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 combines original levels, original pro skaters, tricks, and modes from the first two games in the franchise into one gnarly package.

– Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 combines original levels, original pro skaters, tricks, and modes from the first two games in the franchise into one gnarly package. Added Features – New tricks, secrets and more to uncover will take the original games to the next level! Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 also provides loads of gameplay options with online multiplayer modes. New features to the remaster also include even more goals than before, added challenges to amp up gameplay and more.

– New tricks, secrets and more to uncover will take the original games to the next level! Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 also provides loads of gameplay options with online multiplayer modes. New features to the remaster also include even more goals than before, added challenges to amp up gameplay and more. Sick Customization – Create-A-Park and Create-A-Skater modes are back! But new this time around is a robust editor enabling new ways of customization. Players will be able to share new parks online with friends, remix already published parks with their own personal flavor, and outfit skaters with tons of customization options.

– Create-A-Park and Create-A-Skater modes are back! But new this time around is a robust editor enabling new ways of customization. Players will be able to share new parks online with friends, remix already published parks with their own personal flavor, and outfit skaters with tons of customization options. Iconic Soundtrack – Get ready to kick, push and trick to one of the greatest video game soundtracks ever as many iconic and fan-favorite songs from the soundtrack that defined a generation return with the new remaster.

– Get ready to kick, push and trick to one of the greatest video game soundtracks ever as many iconic and fan-favorite songs from the soundtrack that defined a generation return with the new remaster. Killer Lineup – They’re all back! Tony Hawk, Steve Caballero, Geoff Rowley, Bucky Lasek, Elissa Steamer, Kareem Campbell, Andrew Reynolds, Bob Burnquist, Chad Muska and the rest of the pro skaters from the original two games are back and brought to life in HD detail. Additionally, a new crop of talent that reflects modern skateboarding rounds out the skater options that fans can choose from, including Nyjah Huston, Leo Baker, Leticia Bufoni, Aori Nishimura, Lizzie Armanto, Shane O’Neill, Riley Hawk, and Tyshawn Jones. While some of the new pros have appeared in past Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater games, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 will mark the first time that they will grind, ollie, and kickflip in the first two games from the franchise.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store on September 4.

