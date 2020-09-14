Bladed Fury Launches January 22, 2021 for Switch, PS4 and Xbox One - News

Publisher PM Studios and developer NExT Studios announced the side-scrolling action game, Bladed Fury, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on January 21, 2021. the game first launched for PC via Steam in December 2018.

The game will get a physical release for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 for $39.99. It includes a copy of the game and a voucher to download the original soundtrack. Pre-orders are available at Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop.

Here is an overview of the game:

Bladed Fury is a classic 2D action game, based on Chinese mythology with an accompanying traditional art style and sound design, but with a dash of surrealism added to the mix. Featuring a fluid combat experience, a high-octane combo system, and a plethora of ancient enemies and deities to destroy, Bladed Fury is a truly addictive action game.

