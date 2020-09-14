Marvel's Avengers Remains in First on the UK Charts - Sales

/ 420 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Square Enix's Marvel's Avengers has remained in first place in its second week, according to GfK for the week ending September 12, 2020. Sales for the game dropped 60 percent week-on-week.

Activision's remake of the first two Tony Hawk's Pro Skater titles, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2, has remained in second place in its second week. Sales dropped 54 percent week-on-week.

Kingdoms of Amateur: Re-Reckoning is a remaster of the 2012 game and debuted in fourth place. Sales of the game were about a quarter of the original. The PS4 version accounted for 74 percent of the sales.

The physical version of Minecraft Dungeons debuted in sixth place. The Nintendo Switch version accounted for 72 percent of the sales.

NBA 2K21 after debuting in third place last week, dropped to eighth place as sales fells 61 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

Marvel's Avengers Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Kingdoms of Amular: Re-Reckoning - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft Dungeons - NEW Minecraft (NS) NBA 2K21 Grand Theft Auto V Ring Fit Adventure

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles