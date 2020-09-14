Marvel's Avengers Debuts in First on the French Charts - Sales

Marvel's Avengers (PS4) has debuted in first place on the French charts in week 36, 2020, according to SELL.

NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition (PS4) debuted in second place, while the PS4 standard edition debuted in third place. Animal Crossing: New Horizons dropped from first to fourth place. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 (PS4) debuted in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS4 Marvel's Avengers NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition NBA 2K21 Xbox One Marvel's Avengers NBA 2K21 NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons Ring Fit Adventure Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf Pokemon Ultra Sun Super Mario 3D Land PC Microsoft Flight Simulator Marvel's Avengers Iron Harvest Collector's Edition

