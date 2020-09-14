PS5 Gets The Edge Promo Video With a Goal to 'Evoke Some of the Feelings You Would Get From PS5' - News

/ 466 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment has released "The Edge" promo video for the PlayStation 5, which was featured in an article by Variety.

Sony Interactive Entertainment head of global marketing Eric Lempel says the goal of the PS5 promo video is to "evoke some of the feelings you would get from PlayStation 5.

"It’s really just talking about who we are as a brand and exciting and thrilling our fans. We want to excite and thrill you. We want to show them a path to the mysterious unknown… what you’re seeing is them coming to the edge and then going beyond. And really, that’s what we’re trying to signal here. It’s not about the features. It’s a brand spot."

View the promo video below:

Sony Interactive Entertainment previously announced it will host a PlayStation 5 showcase on Wednesday, September 16 starting at 1 pm PDT / 4 pm EDT / 9 pm BST / 10 pm CEST. You will be able to watch it on PlayStation.com, YouTube, and Twitch.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles