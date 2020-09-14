Forward to the Sky Delayed to Early 2021 for Switch - News

Publisher Cosen and developer Animu Game have announced the third-person action-adventure game, Forward to the Sky, has been delayed from 2020 to early 2021 for the Nintendo Switch.

The game first launched for PC via Steam in January 2015.

Here is an overview of the game:

Story

Once upon a time, there was a great tower in the sky. People were mining crystal with delight during the prosperous days. Until that disaster happened… Time past, the history had been forgotten. And now, it emerged from the clouds again—the sky tower.

Gameplay

Reveal the story of the sky tower!

Forward to the Sky is a third-person action adventure game in the sky tower ruin. You are going to collect all the crystal pieces to connect the story and everything will be revealed once Princess reaches the top level.

Feature

Puzzle platforming, a game features a mixture of puzzles, action and adventure. Relaxing mood, bright art, adventurous but peaceful music, simple control and combat. A game everyone are able to finish and provides additional fun of difficulty to hardcore players.

There are six unique levels to be explored. Battle the elements, run through the traps and play with interactive mechanisms to solve the puzzles. Find your path to discover the story in the sky!

