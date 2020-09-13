Switch vs 3DS and Wii U Sales Comparison - Switch Lead Tops 7 Million in August 2020 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 15 hours ago / 1,863 Views
The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.
This monthly series compares the aligned worldwide Nintendo Switch sales with the combined Nintendo 3DS and Nintendo Wii U sales.
Switch Vs. 3DS and Wii U Global:
Gap change in latest month: 937,313 - Switch
Gap change over last 12 months: 10,695,950 – Switch
Total Lead: 7,163,819 - Switch
Switch Total Sales: 63,403,962
3DS and Wii U Total Sales: 56,240,143
August 2020 is the 42md month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the Switch by 937,313 units when compared to the combined sales of the 3DS and Wii U during the same timeframe. In the last 12 months, the gap has grown in favor of the Switch by 10.70 million units. The Switch leads by 7.16 million units.
The 3DS launched in February 2011 (however, 3DS sales have been aligned to March 2011, since it only launched at the end of February in Japan), the Wii U launched in November 2012, and the Nintendo Switch launched worldwide in March 2017. The holiday periods between the Switch and 3DS lineup, however, the Wii U holiday is offset from the Switch.
The 42nd month for the Nintendo Switch is August 2020, for the Nintendo 3DS it is August 2014 and for the Wii U it is April 2016. The Switch has sold 63.40 million units, while the 3DS and Wii U have sold 56.24 million units during the same timeframe. The 3DS and Wii U did not reach current Switch sales until month 49.
The 3DS and Wii U have sold 89.34 million units lifetime through August 2020. The Switch is 25.94 million units behind the 3DS and Wii U. The Wii U has been off the market for several years only selling 13.56 million units lifetime, while the 3DS has sold 75.78 million units to date and is now selling under 5,000 units per week.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
8 Comments
I was just commenting on the Nintendo Wii U. Thank you VGchartz for bringing up the legendary Wii U. It was a underrated lovely system, much like the Sony PSVita. Nintendo Switch is leading the trio here, to be expected. Such a beast the Nintendo Switch is :D Really sad how the Nintendo Wii U and Sony PSVita turned out :/ Thankfully the Nintendo Switch is looking to outsell the Nintendo 3DS soon, so a healthy market all around for Nintendo ;')
The PSVITA and the Wii U were so good
I stopped doing it years ago, but I used to do a Wii U vs PS Vita sales comparison.
https://www.vgchartz.com/articles/?start=0&category_story=All&btn_submit=Search&q=wii+u+vs+psv
@YanisFromFrance They really were friend. Nintendo Wii U and Sony PSVita didn't receive enough love :'(
@trunkswd Thank you for letting me know friend! I'll be sure to give the article a look :D! Thank you for reporting on everything that was old and current for both Nintendo and Sony :)
The graphs in the older Gap Charts, now called Sales Comparison, are a bit rough around the edges. Due to being on Excel 2010 at the time. After I got the latest version of Excel I updated all the graphs to be a bit cleaner and when uploaded they no longer get blurry.
@trunkswd Don't worry friend, your articles are perfectly fine I was able to understand them :D Actually old school Excel programming kinda fits the depressing times of Nintendo Wii U and Sony PSVita back in those times lol. So it kinda works out in a ... Mellow kind of way xD Your new articles are amazing too! Keep it up, VGChartz :)
