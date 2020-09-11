Switch vs DS Sales Comparison - DS Lead Grows Slightly in August 2020 - Sales

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the aligned worldwide sales of the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo DS.

Switch Vs. DS Global:

Gap change in latest month: 92,549 - DS

Gap change over last 12 months: 2,843,627 - DS

Total Lead: 7,531,201 - DS

Switch Total Sales: 63,403,962

DS Total Sales: 70,935,163

August 2020 is the 42nd month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the DS by 92,549 units when compared to the Switch during the same timeframe. In the last 12 months, the DS has outsold the Switch by 2.84 million units. The DS is ahead of the Switch by 7.53 million units.

The DS launched in November 2004 in North America, December 2004 in Japan, and March 2005 in Europe, while the Nintendo Switch launched worldwide in March 2017. Therefore, the holiday periods for the two consoles do not lineup, which is why there are big increases and decreases.

The 42nd month on sale for the Nintendo Switch is August 2020, while for the DS it is April 2008. The Switch has sold 63.40 million units, while the DS sold 70.94 million units during the same timeframe.

The Nintendo DS sold 154.02 million units lifetime. The Nintendo Switch is currently 90.62 million units behind the lifetime sales of the DS.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

