NBA 2K21 Beats Tony Hawk and Avengers to Debut in 1st on the Australian Charts - Sales

/ 103 Views

by, posted 19 minutes ago

NBA 2K21 has debuted in third on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending September 6, 2020.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 debuted in second place, while Marvel's Avengers debuted in third. FIFA 20 re-entered the top 10 in fourth. PGA Tour 2K21 dropped from first to fifth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

NBA 2K21 - NEW Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 - NEW Marvel's Avengers - NEW FIFA 20 PGA Tour 2K21 Madden NFL 21 Grand Theft Auto V Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Animal Crossing: New Horizons

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles