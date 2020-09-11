Tony Hawk Beats Marvel's Avengers and NBA 2K21 to Top the Swiss Charts - Sales

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 has debuted in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 35th week of 2020.

Marvel's Avengers debuted in second place, while NBA 2K21 debuted in third. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) drops two spots to third, while Ring Fit Adventure (NS) drops from third to fourth place.

There are a total of three Nintendo Switch exclusives in the top 10, one PS4 exclusive, and six multiplatform games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 36, 2020: Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 - NEW Marvel's Avengers - NEW NBA 2L 21 - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Ring Fit Adventure Animal Crossing: New Horizons Captain Tsubasa: Rise Of New Champions Ghost Of Tsushima FIFA 20 Minecraft

