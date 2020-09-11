Until You Fall Launches September 29 for PlayStation VR - News

Developer Schell Games announced the virtual reality hack-and-slash roguelite game, Until You Fall, will launch for the PlayStation VR on September 29. The game first launched in August 2019 for Steam and the Oculus Store.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The Tactician – The Tactician controls the situation. These Champions utilize the environment to their advantage and actively manipulate the position of their enemies to achieve victory. Well-balanced between strong attacks and magical prowess, the Tactician is an all-around master of many. For this reason, every Rune Knight’s primary starting weapon, the Engraved Arming Sword, was developed for this archetype.

The Bruiser – Embracing the brute force approach to combat, we have the Bruiser. Large and heavy weapons, such as the Vestal's Wrath, fall into this archetype's wheelhouse. It's all about being in the heart of the battle, in the face of your enemies, and taking hits while taking names. After all, nothing says "I'm A Sword God" like sending your enemies flying with a giant swing of your weapon.

The Rogue – Unlike the Bruiser, the Rogue wants to get in, deal damage, and get out, which appeals to our "high risk, higher reward" Rune Knights. Generally, weapons catered towards this archetype focus more on developing higher level combat skills. Additionally, the smaller blades of the Rogue, like the Rokari Keenblade, tend to handle a bit easier because of their light weight, allowing for quicker, more precise blocking.

The Spellsword – Let's face it: no fantasy game would be complete without a mage-style character. And thus, the Spellsword archetype was created to combine dynamic magical abilities with all-powerful swordplay. Their weapons, like the High Arcanist's Blade, come equipped with devastating supers or status-ailment-inducing strikes that use the power of aether to take down their foes, typically with beautifully flashy effects—as all magic should!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

