Panzer Dragoon: Remake Launches Soon for PS4 and PC, Hinted for Xbox One - News

/ 234 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Forever Entertainment and developer MegaPixel Studio announced Panzer Dragoon: Remake will launch "soon" for the PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam and GOG.

While an Xbox One version has not been announced the developers have hinted it will be coming later to the console.

Panzer Dragoon: Remake first launched for the Nintendo Switch on March 26, followed by Stadia on June 1.

Panzer Dragoon: Remake will be soon available on additional gaming platforms!



📢First up: Steam, GOG, and PlayStation 4📢



Follow us to get the latest news about the Panzer Dragoon games 🐉 pic.twitter.com/kRduv1NmGl — Panzer Dragoon: Remake (@PanzerDragoonRE) September 11, 2020

"First up" :) — Panzer Dragoon: Remake (@PanzerDragoonRE) September 11, 2020

Here is an overview of the game:

A new, remade version of the Panzer Dragoon game—true to the original, with improved graphics and controls, that suit modern gaming standards!

On a far, lone planet, you encounter two dragons awaken from the ancient times. Armed with a deadly gun from the past, and the guidance of your armored blue dragon, you must fulfill your destiny and keep the Prototype Dragon from reaching the Tower or die trying.

Key Features:

Pilot through seven unbelievably realistic levels ranging from tropical blue ocean cities to intricate subterranean ruins.

Fight the Prototype Dragon who appears together with evil giant dragonflies, frightening man-sized wasps, giant sandworms, and lethal flying battleships.

Attack approaching from all sides enemies quickly and without mercy, with improved 360-degree controls and lock-on targeting.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles