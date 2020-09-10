Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game Complete Edition Launches This Holiday for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia - News

/ 481 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Ubisoft announced Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game Complete Edition for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Uplay, and Stadia. It will launch this holiday season.

View the trailer for the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Scott Pilgrim is back! Team up with friends to battle your way through waves of tough enemies to fight for love. Share health and coins, compete in mini-games like Dodgeball, and challenge each other to an epic-last-one-standing duel. The Complete Edition includes the “Knives Chau” and “Wallace Wells” downloadable content.

Rediscover the beloved 2D arcade-style beat’em up inspired by the iconic comic book series and movie Scott Pilgrim vs. The World in this Complete Edition! Play as your favorite characters—Scott Pilgrim, Ramona Flowers, Knives Chau, Stephen Stills, and more. Team up with three of your friends as you battle your way through waves of tough enemies to defeat the League of Evil Exes!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles