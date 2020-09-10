Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake Announced for PS4, Xbox One and PC - News

Ubisoft has announced Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It will launch on January 21, 2021.

Embark on a journey as the Prince to prevent the powerful Sands of Time from falling into the hands of the treacherous Vizier. Master the Sands of Time and use your dagger to control time itself. Fight cursed enemies and solve puzzles along the way.

Key Features:

A Classic Reborn – Experience the original epic tale of the Prince on his journey for redemption. Travel back in time with the return of the Prince’s original voice actor, Yuri Lowenthal, and discover a brave new Farah.

– Experience the original epic tale of the Prince on his journey for redemption. Travel back in time with the return of the Prince’s original voice actor, Yuri Lowenthal, and discover a brave new Farah. Reimagined for Today – Fight new enemy character models and enjoy entirely new cinematic sequences along with enhanced voices, sounds, parkour animations, and soundtrack.

– Fight new enemy character models and enjoy entirely new cinematic sequences along with enhanced voices, sounds, parkour animations, and soundtrack. Wield the Power of Time – Master the Sands of Time and use your dagger to reverse, accelerate, freeze, and slow time itself while solving puzzles along the way.

– Master the Sands of Time and use your dagger to reverse, accelerate, freeze, and slow time itself while solving puzzles along the way. Breathtaking Graphical Updates – Immerse yourself in ancient Persia with more realistic graphics, pre-baked rendering, and VFX as you fight cursed enemies along your journey.

– Immerse yourself in ancient Persia with more realistic graphics, pre-baked rendering, and VFX as you fight cursed enemies along your journey. Modernized Controls – Camera, controls, and combat have been completely rebuilt and updated for today’s standards. Choose between original or modernized mapping.

– Camera, controls, and combat have been completely rebuilt and updated for today’s standards. Choose between original or modernized mapping. Expand Your Experiences with Bonuses Unlock the original Prince of Persia game (1992 Mac version) along your adventure and access it from the Main Menu whenever you want. Even more surprises await!

