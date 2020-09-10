Immortals: Fenyx Rising Launches December 3 - News

Publisher Ubisoft and developer Ubisoft Montreal announced Immortals: Fenyx Rising will launch for the Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via the Epic Games Store and Uplay, and Google Stadia on December 3.

Here is an overview of the game:

Immortals: Fenyx Rising is a fresh and witty take on the open world action adventure genre, featuring dynamic action, combat and stories inspired by Greek mythology. Roam freely across a beautifully stylized world and use extraordinary abilities gifted by the gods against fearsome mythological monsters. Treacherous trials, heroic feats and the very underworld itself await your bravery.

Key Features:

Wield the Power of Gods – The gods of Olympus have blessed you with gifts: the wings of Daidalos, the sword of Achilles, the bow of Odysseus, and more, as well as legendary powers that will help turn the tides of battle. Use them to fight mythical monsters, solve ancient puzzles and explore the vast open world.

– The gods of Olympus have blessed you with gifts: the wings of Daidalos, the sword of Achilles, the bow of Odysseus, and more, as well as legendary powers that will help turn the tides of battle. Use them to fight mythical monsters, solve ancient puzzles and explore the vast open world. Confront Mythological Enemies – Face off against legendary beasts like Cyclops, Medusa, or Minotaur, and confront corrupted heroes such as Achilles. Take them on in fast-paced aerial and melee combat, combining your god-given abilities and weapons.

– Face off against legendary beasts like Cyclops, Medusa, or Minotaur, and confront corrupted heroes such as Achilles. Take them on in fast-paced aerial and melee combat, combining your god-given abilities and weapons. Explore a Stylized Open World – Discover a beautifully rendered and vibrant fantasy world. Traverse, climb or explore by air across seven unique regions, each inspired by the gods.

– Discover a beautifully rendered and vibrant fantasy world. Traverse, climb or explore by air across seven unique regions, each inspired by the gods. Overcome Heroic Trials – Use your wit and special abilities to solve challenging puzzles and mind-bending vaults or partake in high-strategy boss battles to increase your power and upgrade your skills.

– Use your wit and special abilities to solve challenging puzzles and mind-bending vaults or partake in high-strategy boss battles to increase your power and upgrade your skills. Build Your Legend – Customize your character’s appearance and discover new armor and gear inspired by Greek mythology. Gather materials across the world to craft powerful items and upgrade your gear in your quest to fulfill your destiny.

