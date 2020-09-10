Warsaw Release Date Announced for Switch, PS4 and Xbox One - News

/ 161 Views

by, posted 53 minutes ago

Publisher Gaming Company and developers Pixelated Milk and Crunching Koalas announced the turn-based tactical RPG, Warsaw, will launch for the PlayStation 4 on September 29, the Nintendo Switch on October 1, and the Xbox One on October 2.

View the console release date announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Own the City

Use everything at your disposal to help a team of accidental heroes survive the onslaught in their home city and overcome tremendous odds stacked against them.

Embarking on missions of varying difficulty take on the Nazi oppressors from the confines of your unit’s hideout. Draft heroes from every field of life – young and old, men and women, soldiers and civilians and stand your ground against the enemy that took away their homes and families.

Main Features

Turn-based tactical RPG with characters of varying classes, and with skill and resource management in immersive WW2 setting.

A deep tactical combat system with multitude of complementing skills, weapons and character abilities.

Character stories and backgrounds delivered through gameplay as well as numerous historical and fictional events happening under specific game’s circumstances.

Incredible replay value due to non-linear gameplay.

This is Your Fight

Command squads with recruits of Underground Army, scouts, survived civilians, criminals and accidental allies, in their heroic dash to regain control of the city. As a member of Secret Army stand up to your duty and attempt to fulfill orders by setting out on patrols, combat missions and special assignments. Negotiate with encountered individuals and teams to join your forces. Wipe out enemy patrols, realize orders and attempt to salvage any supplies you can find.

of Underground Army, scouts, survived civilians, criminals and accidental allies, in their heroic dash to regain control of the city. As a member of Secret Army stand up to your duty and attempt to fulfill orders by setting out on patrols, combat missions and special assignments. Negotiate with encountered individuals and teams to join your forces. Wipe out enemy patrols, realize orders and attempt to salvage any supplies you can find. Fight against overwhelming Nazi forces using skills, smarts, and urban warfare tactics as your only means of opposing the ruthless and well-armed units of the enemy. Engage in relentless battles in turn-based combat, using cover, flanking and complementing skills to get the upper hand. Leverage your heroes’ unique attributes in fighting the enemy.

using skills, smarts, and urban warfare tactics as your only means of opposing the ruthless and well-armed units of the enemy. Engage in relentless battles in turn-based combat, using cover, flanking and complementing skills to get the upper hand. Leverage your heroes’ unique attributes in fighting the enemy. Retrieve weapons, ammunition and collect resources as you explore the ruined streets. Familiarise with a wide range of historically-accurate weapons, uniforms and items, to adequately equip insurgents for their scouts. Manage your unit with required supplies to provide for all of their needs.

as you explore the ruined streets. Familiarise with a wide range of historically-accurate weapons, uniforms and items, to adequately equip insurgents for their scouts. Manage your unit with required supplies to provide for all of their needs. Fall back to shelter after the fight, regroup, heal and restock your team members. Keep developing the heroes’ skills and attributes while you plan for the next move.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles