Ring Fit Adventure Tops the Japanese Charts, Marvels Avengers Debuts in 2nd - Sales

/ 475 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Ring Fit Adventure (NS) has taken the top spot on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 63,958 Units, according to Famitsu for the week ending September 6.

Marvel’s Avengers (PS4) debuted in second with sales of 42,979 units. NBA 2K21 (PS4) debuted in seventh with sales of 8,541 units.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in third with sales of 32,136 units and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in fourth with sales of 13,523 units. Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (NS) is in fifth with sales of 13,410 units.

Six of the top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch, while four are for the PlayStation 4.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 77,611 units sold. The PS4 sold 1,816 units, the 3DS sold 923 units and the Xbox One sold 29 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 63,958 (1,483,985) [PS4] Marvel’s Avengers (Square Enix, 09/04/20) – 42,979 (New) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 32,136 (5,660,598) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 13,523 (3,145,381) [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 13,410 (362,420) [PS4] Ghost of Tsushima (SIE, 07/17/20) – 9,563 (385,143) [PS4] NBA 2K21 (2K Games, 09/04/20) – 8,541 (New) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 7,725 (3,817,668) [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Hajimari no Kiseki (Falcom, 08/27/20) – 7,606 (91,286) [NSW] eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2020 (Konami, 07/09/20) – 7,318 (215,075)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles