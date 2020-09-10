Guild of Darksteel is a Side-Scrolling Adventure Game, Announced for Switch, PS4 and PC - News

posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Digerati and developer Igor Sandman have announced side-scrolling adventure game, Guild of Steel, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC Steam. It will launch in Q1 2021.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Guild of Darksteel is a cinematic, side-scrolling adventure set in a lush, layered dark fantasy world.

Embark on a dark fantasy adventure and follow the Sellsword, an immortal, as he seeks a purpose in eternal life by joining the Guild of Darksteel. Become one of their immortal mercenaries and investigate the mysterious tunnels underneath the cities of Ravenrock.

Key Features:

Engrossing Combat – Utilize a refined combat system to defeat anyone who stands in the way of your mission. Unlock combos and level them up to your liking. Chain your attacks together and determine a personal attack strategy that will guarantee your victory.

– Utilize a refined combat system to defeat anyone who stands in the way of your mission. Unlock combos and level them up to your liking. Chain your attacks together and determine a personal attack strategy that will guarantee your victory. A Living, Breathing World – Explore the fully-realized city of Ravenrock, and interact with its inhabitants. Each character carries a deep story, breathing life into the world of Guild of Darksteel. Friends of foes, their lives won’t leave you unmoved.

– Explore the fully-realized city of Ravenrock, and interact with its inhabitants. Each character carries a deep story, breathing life into the world of Guild of Darksteel. Friends of foes, their lives won’t leave you unmoved. A Deep and Nuanced Story – Inspired by classics like Flashback and Vagrant Story, Guild of Darksteel tells a gripping story of power struggle and soul searching, as its characters come face to face with their mortality… or lack thereof.

– Inspired by classics like Flashback and Vagrant Story, Guild of Darksteel tells a gripping story of power struggle and soul searching, as its characters come face to face with their mortality… or lack thereof. Stunning Artistic Vision – The world of Guild of Darksteel is comprised of dark, yet evocatively detailed pixel art, and set against a foreboding and thought provoking soundtrack. A unique and daring color palette sets the perfect tone for your investigation of the darkness that lurks beneath Ravenrock.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

