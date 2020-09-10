Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire: Episode 3 Set for September 18 - News

CD Projekt RED announced the next Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire episode will take place on September 18 at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET. You will be able to watch it on Twitch.

The third episode of Night City Wire will feature a tour of Night City, a look at the gangs in the game, and a sneak peek into the creation of the original score.

Join us on Friday, September 18 at 6PM CEST, at https://t.co/y8iUIM0gBv for the 3rd episode of Night City Wire! We'll take you on a tour around Night City, check up on its gangs, and give you a sneak peek into the creation of #Cyberpunk2077 original score. pic.twitter.com/FoplKXn7Ic — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) September 10, 2020

Here is an overview of the game:

In the most dangerous megacity of the future, the real you is not enough. Become V, a cyber-enhanced mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant — the key to immortality. Customize your cyberware and skillset, and explore a vast city of the future obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. The choices you make will determine the story and shape the world around you.

Become a cyberpunk, an urban mercenary equipped with cybernetic enhancements and build

your legend on the streets of Night City.

Enter the massive open world of Night City, a place that sets new standards in terms of visuals, complexity and depth.

Take the riskiest job of your life and go after a prototype implant that is the key to immortality.

Cyberpunk 2077 will launch on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on November 19. It will have backwards compatible on launch day for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

