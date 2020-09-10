D3 Publisher Reveals TGS 2020 Lineup and Schedule of Events - News

D3 Publisher has revealed its lineup of games and live-stream schedule for Tokyo Game Show 2020, which will be an online event and run from September 24 to 27.

Check out the lineup and schedule below:

Lineup

Earth Defense Force 6 (TBA)

(TBA) Earth Defense Force: World Brothers (PS4, Switch)

(PS4, Switch) Maglam Lord (PS4, Switch)

Schedule

D3 Publisher will host a live stream on September 26 at 9:30 JST as part of Tokyo Game Show 2020 Online. It will be called the “D3P Broadcast #SaveTheSquareEarth” live stream. The latest games from D3 Publisher will be introduced, including the long-anticipated latest entry in the Earth Defense Force series, Earth Defense Force: World Brothers, and the new and popular Maglam Lord. There will be a ton of information shared for the first time, including a certain title that everyone is curious about. Please look forward to it!

The schedule includes a variety of programs unique to the online format hosted all throughout the day, including special talk shows featuring wonderful guests and game tournaments with viewer participation. Detailed program content will be announced soon via channels such as the D3 Publisher official website and Twitter account.

