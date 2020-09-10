The Darkest Tales is a Side-Scrolling Platformer, Announced for PC - News

posted 5 hours ago

Publisher 101XP and developer Trinity Team have announced side-scrolling platformer, The Darkest Tales, for PC via Steam. It will launch in 2021.

The Darkest Tales chronicles the gloomy and sinister adventures of a stuffed bear named Teddy on a quest to rescue his owner Alicia from the realm of grisly dreams and distorted fantasies. Who else should fight a grown-up kid’s life if not her worn out and long-forgotten toy?

More than just a game, The Darkest Tales is a compelling foray into a world inhabited by nostalgic characters and watercolor landscapes that will more than once put you face-to-face with ambiguous questions about life.

Key Features:

Happily Never After – Prepare to meet familiar childhood heroes!.. Though the reunion is unlikely to be a happy one: these days the gingerbread men are out for blood, the Sleeping Beauty appears to be a few centuries behind on her sleep schedule (and a true love’s kiss ain’t going to cut it this time), while the Little Mermaid has come to resemble a sea witch rather than an innocent daughter of the ocean.

– Prepare to meet familiar childhood heroes!.. Though the reunion is unlikely to be a happy one: these days the gingerbread men are out for blood, the Sleeping Beauty appears to be a few centuries behind on her sleep schedule (and a true love’s kiss ain’t going to cut it this time), while the Little Mermaid has come to resemble a sea witch rather than an innocent daughter of the ocean. Teddy Scissorpaws – Turns out our stuffed knight is a jack-of-all-trades—re-purposing a pair of scissors into dual-wielding melee weapons as well as a bow that shoots sharp needles that can also serve as makeshift grappling hooks for bypassing deadly traps. Guess if fighting against evil doesn’t work out for him, Teddy may yet find his calling as a world-famous tailor!

– Turns out our stuffed knight is a jack-of-all-trades—re-purposing a pair of scissors into dual-wielding melee weapons as well as a bow that shoots sharp needles that can also serve as makeshift grappling hooks for bypassing deadly traps. Guess if fighting against evil doesn’t work out for him, Teddy may yet find his calling as a world-famous tailor! The worst is yet to come… – Every level takes place in a twisted version of an easily recognizable fairy tale rife with combat, obstacles, and secrets. Sure you can select a difficulty level most suited for comfortable play… But why not go all out and conquer the horrors that await the bravest of daredevils in max difficulty mode! After all, what’s life without a little challenge, right..?

The Darkest Tales is a game with deep enigmatic lore. As you progress and defeat monsters, you’ll slowly unveil the mysteries of the world of nightmares. How does this tale end? Let your gaming skills decide that!

