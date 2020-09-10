Pac-Man Geo Announced for iOS and Android - News

Bandai Namco has announced Pac-Man Geo for iOS and Android. It will launch as free-to-play title in September in 170 countries.

Pac-Man Geo is an action game utilizing the road information of Google Maps Platform. By selecting the scope to be played as a stage from a world map, players can build their game stage in real-time, and encounter Pac-Man, power pellets, and ghosts. Through this service, players can play Pac-Man on a real-world map.

Pac-Man Geo will allow players to experience the real world as the yellow guy himself in this geographic information game.

New York, Paris, Tokyo… make a Pac-Man maze by choosing from a variety of real-world streets. Go for the high score on unique real-world streets and collect landmarks from famous places all over the world, even from the comfort of home.

Pac-Man is at last hitting the streets of the real world.

