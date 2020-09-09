No More Heroes III Delayed to 2021 - News

/ 312 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Developer Grasshopper Manufacture announced it has delayed No More Heroes III from 2020 to 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"This is Goichi Suda from Grasshopper Manufacture, with an announcement regarding the postponement of the release of No More Heroes III," said director Goichi Suda.

"Reading through the comments of fans on social media, we know 2020 has been a very tough period for many of you. To who has everyone been waiting for further news and release date confirmation ever since the reveal of the trailer for No More Heroes III at The Game Awards at the end of 2019, I would like to offer my sincerest apologies.

"All staff members at Grasshopper have been working as hard as possible on developing the game in hopes of releasing it in 2020, but the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have unfortunately proven to be a real body blow to our schedule, causing unforeseen delays in development. Now that we have managed to get back on our feet with development, we have decided to focus on prioritizing quality, and to therefore push back the final release date.

"Very sorry once again. We hope that everyone who has been waiting patiently for No More Heroes III can understand and accept this decision, and we will continue to put every effort into the title’s development as we shoot for a 2021 release date.

"In other and hopefully better news, we are extremely pleased to announce that Darick Robertson—of The Boys fame, and of whom I am personally a huge fan—will be joining the project to provide illustrations for the game. We will be posting some original illustrations, so please be sure to check them out. Please stay tuned for key art from Darick himself, as well as further announcements and news regarding No More Heroes III."

I have a very important announcement to share today. pic.twitter.com/i4qTdNpYeD — SUDA51/須田剛一 (@suda_51) September 10, 2020

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles